Feed Media Group (FMG) provides businesses with licensed popular music for their digital apps and physical spaces. Their streaming platform and SDKs offer pre-cleared music curated by industry experts, along with user analytics, payments to rightsholders, and legal protection. FMG works with leading brands like American Eagle Outfitters and Mayo Clinic, as well as startups using Adaptr. They have partnerships with music labels Warner, BMG, and Kobalt. Learn more at feedmediagroup.com.