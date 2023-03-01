Directori d'Empreses
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Salaris

El rang de salaris de Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City varia de $64,675 en compensació total anual per a Assistent Administratiu a l'extrem inferior a $105,840 per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Última actualització: 7/29/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $76K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Analista Financer
Median $66.3K
Comptable
$78.8K

Assistent Administratiu
$64.7K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$89.3K
Gerent de Projecte
$106K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City és Gerent de Projecte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $105,840. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City és de $77,396.

