Critical TechWorks Salaris

El rang de salaris de Critical TechWorks varia de $34,207 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $60,923 per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Critical TechWorks. Última actualització: 8/4/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $34.2K

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de DevOps

Enginyer de dades

Científic de Dades
$56.7K
Gestor de Producte
$57.6K

Gerent de Projecte
$60.9K
PMF

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Critical TechWorks é Gerent de Projecte at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $60,923. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Critical TechWorks é $57,199.

Altres recursos