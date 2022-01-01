Directori d'Empreses
Clarifai
Clarifai Salaris

El rang de salaris de Clarifai varia de $26,376 en compensació total anual per a Reclutador a l'extrem inferior a $211,050 per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Clarifai. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $175K

Científic investigador

Científic de Dades
$53.3K
Reclutador
$26.4K

Vendes
$126K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$211K
El rol més ben pagat informat a Clarifai és Gerent de Programa Tècnic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $211,050. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Clarifai és de $125,625.

