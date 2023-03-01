Directori d'Empreses
City of Seattle
City of Seattle Salaris

El rang de salaris de City of Seattle varia de $96,361 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem inferior a $201,000 per a Enginyer Elèctric a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de City of Seattle. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis
$172K
Analista de Negocis
$161K
Enginyer Civil
$127K

Enginyer Elèctric
$201K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$134K
Gerent de Programa
$105K
Gerent de Projecte
$153K
Enginyer de Programari
$152K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$96.4K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a City of Seattle és Enginyer Elèctric at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $201,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a City of Seattle és de $152,235.

