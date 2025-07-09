Directori d'Empreses
CGS
CGS Salaris

El rang de salaris de CGS varia de $33,690 en compensació total anual per a Recursos Humans a l'extrem inferior a $196,980 per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CGS. Última actualització: 8/1/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Servei al Client
$34.7K
Recursos Humans
$33.7K
Vendes
$55.5K

Enginyer de Programari
$62.1K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$197K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a CGS és Gerent de Programa Tècnic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $196,980. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a CGS és de $55,497.

