Directori d'Empreses
Cedar
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Cedar Salaris

El rang de salaris de Cedar varia de $121,000 en compensació total anual per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $235,000 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cedar. Última actualització: 8/1/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $235K
Científic de Dades
Median $150K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Gestor de Producte
Median $121K
Recursos Humans
$149K
Reclutador
$144K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$158K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $229K
Investigador UX
$124K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Cedar är Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari med en årlig total kompensation på $235,000. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Cedar är $150,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Cedar

Empreses relacionades

  • Kyruus
  • Redox
  • medCPU
  • Updox
  • Proofpoint
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos