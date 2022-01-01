Directori d'Empreses
CDW
CDW Salaris

El rang de salaris de CDW varia de $9,727 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $266,325 per a Enginyer Comercial a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CDW. Última actualització: 8/1/2025

$160K

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $153K
Vendes
Median $41K
Comptable
$159K

Operacions de Negocis
$33K
Analista de Negocis
$80.4K
Analista de Dades
$85.4K
Científic de Dades
$79.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$14.5K
Consultor de Gestió
$95.5K
Gerent de Projecte
$69.7K
Enginyer Comercial
$266K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$46.9K
Enginyer de Programari
$9.7K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$175K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$157K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at CDW is Enginyer Comercial at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CDW is $80,400.

