Directori d'Empreses
Bynder
Bynder Salaris

El rang de salaris de Bynder varia de $62,165 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $158,308 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bynder. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $70.7K

Enginyer de programari backend

Científic de Dades
$72K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$64.7K

Màrqueting
$66.9K
Dissenyador de Producte
$62.2K
Gestor de Producte
$158K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$130K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Bynder és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $158,308. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Bynder és de $70,728.

