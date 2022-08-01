Directori d'Empreses
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Salaris

El rang de salaris de Brown Brothers Harriman & Co varia de $11,977 en compensació total anual per a Banquer d'Inversions a l'extrem inferior a $127,758 per a Analista de Ciberseguretat a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Comptable
$65.7K
Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis
$61.7K
Analista de Negocis
$24.2K

Èxit del Client
$19K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$75.4K
Banquer d'Inversions
$12K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$128K
Enginyer de Programari
$75.2K
PMF

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Brown Brothers Harriman & Co es Analista de Ciberseguretat at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $127,758. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Brown Brothers Harriman & Co es $63,680.

