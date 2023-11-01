Directori d'Empreses
Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Salaris

El rang de salaris de Brookfield Asset Management varia de $102,000 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $301,356 per a Banquer d'Inversions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Brookfield Asset Management. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Comptable
$151K
Analista de Negocis
$129K
Analista de Dades
$116K

Científic de Dades
$181K
Analista Financer
$186K
Banquer d'Inversions
$301K
Reclutador
$122K
Enginyer de Programari
$102K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Brookfield Asset Management és Banquer d'Inversions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $301,356. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Brookfield Asset Management és de $139,988.

