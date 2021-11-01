Directori d'Empreses
Brock Solutions Salaris

El rang de salaris de Brock Solutions varia de $55,744 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $114,053 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Brock Solutions. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $55.7K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de Controls
$92.5K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$61.9K

Recursos Humans
$56.1K
Dissenyador de Producte
$60.3K
Gestor de Producte
$114K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$66.5K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Brock Solutions és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $114,053. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Brock Solutions és de $61,896.

