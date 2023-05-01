Directori d'Empreses
Broad Institute
Broad Institute Salaris

El rang de salaris de Broad Institute varia de $102,485 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem inferior a $188,700 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Broad Institute. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $144K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Científic de Dades
Median $120K
Dissenyador de Producte
$114K

Gestor de Producte
$155K
Gerent de Projecte
$102K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$189K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Broad Institute és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $188,700. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Broad Institute és de $132,000.

