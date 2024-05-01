Directori d'Empreses
Bristlecone
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Bristlecone Salaris

El rang de salaris de Bristlecone varia de $3,771 en compensació total anual per a Analista de Ciberseguretat a l'extrem inferior a $236,175 per a Desenvolupament Corporatiu a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bristlecone. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $11.9K
Desenvolupament Corporatiu
$236K
Gestor de Producte
$26.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$3.8K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Bristlecone és Desenvolupament Corporatiu at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $236,175. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Bristlecone és de $19,247.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Bristlecone

Empreses relacionades

  • Tesla
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos