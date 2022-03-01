Bombardier Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Bombardier varia de $37,279 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem inferior a $96,814 per a Arquitecte de Solucions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bombardier. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocis
Median $54.5K
Enginyer Elèctric
$67.2K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$54.9K

Màrqueting
$53.9K
Enginyer Mecànic
$45.5K
Gerent de Projecte
$37.3K
Enginyer de Programari
$68.6K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$96.8K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$53.4K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Bombardier és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $96,814. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Bombardier és de $54,477.

