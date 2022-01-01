Directori d'Empreses
BlueVine
BlueVine Salaris

El rang de salaris de BlueVine varia de $141,464 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $270,000 per a Desenvolupament de Negocis a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BlueVine. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Desenvolupament de Negocis
Median $270K
Màrqueting
$149K
Gerent de Socis
$259K

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $151K
Gestor de Producte
$199K
Enginyer de Programari
$141K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$264K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a BlueVine és Desenvolupament de Negocis amb una compensació total anual de $270,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a BlueVine és de $199,000.

