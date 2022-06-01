Directori d'Empreses
Blue Prism
Blue Prism Salaris

El rang de salaris de Blue Prism varia de $94,325 en compensació total anual per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $263,675 per a Enginyer Comercial a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Blue Prism. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Èxit del Client
$186K
Gestor de Producte
$94.3K
Vendes
$162K

Enginyer Comercial
$264K
Enginyer de Programari
$111K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Blue Prism és Enginyer Comercial at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $263,675. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Blue Prism és de $161,746.

