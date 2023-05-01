Directori d'Empreses
Block Renovation
Block Renovation Salaris

El rang de salaris de Block Renovation varia de $104,475 en compensació total anual per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $221,100 per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Block Renovation. Última actualització: 8/4/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$221K
Dissenyador de Producte
$126K
Gestor de Producte
$104K

PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Block Renovation és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $221,100. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Block Renovation és de $126,480.

Altres recursos