Directori d'Empreses
Avature
Avature Salaris

El rang de salaris de Avature varia de $2,841 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $119,400 per a Redactor Publicitari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avature. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Redactor Publicitari
$119K
Servei al Client
$2.8K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$18.4K

Dissenyador de Producte
$28.3K
Gestor de Producte
$52.4K
Gerent de Projecte
$8.4K
Enginyer de Programari
$49.8K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$64.9K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$77.4K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Avature és Redactor Publicitari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $119,400. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Avature és de $49,841.

