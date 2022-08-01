Directori d'Empreses
Arthur
Arthur Salaris

El rang de salaris de Arthur varia de $71,799 en compensació total anual per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem inferior a $402,000 per a Vendes a l'extrem superior.

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $173K
Consultor de Gestió
$71.8K
Reclutador
$106K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Vendes
$402K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$121K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Arthur is Vendes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arthur is $121,380.

