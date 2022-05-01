Directori d'Empreses
AppZen
AppZen Salaris

El rang de salaris de AppZen varia de $16,762 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Programa a l'extrem inferior a $188,940 per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de AppZen. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$189K
Màrqueting
$134K
Gerent de Programa
$16.8K

Vendes
$89.6K
Enginyer de Programari
$38.6K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$156K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a AppZen és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $188,940. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a AppZen és de $111,938.

Altres recursos