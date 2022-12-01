Directori d'Empreses
Allen Institute
Allen Institute Salaris

El rang de salaris de Allen Institute varia de $91,400 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $202,005 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Allen Institute. Última actualització: 7/29/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $130K
Científic de Dades
Median $91.4K
Gerent de Projecte
$127K

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$202K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Allen Institute és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $202,005. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Allen Institute és de $128,631.

