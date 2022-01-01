Directori d'Empreses
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI Salaris

El rang de salaris de Allen Institute for AI varia de $111,976 en compensació total anual per a Recursos Humans a l'extrem inferior a $189,720 per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem superior.

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $182K
Científic de Dades
$190K
Recursos Humans
$112K

Dissenyador de Producte
$132K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Allen Institute for AI és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $189,720. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Allen Institute for AI és de $157,150.

