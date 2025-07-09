Directori d'Empreses
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Salaris

El rang de salaris de Airtel Africa varia de $5,814 en compensació total anual per a Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis a l'extrem inferior a $241,200 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Airtel Africa. Última actualització: 8/5/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $21.6K

Enginyer de programari backend

Comptable
$23.1K
Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis
$5.8K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$23.1K
Gestor de Producte
$53.4K
Gerent de Projecte
$43.8K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$241K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$59.9K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Airtel Africa és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $241,200. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Airtel Africa és de $33,476.

Altres recursos