Air Canada
Air Canada Salaris

El rang de salaris de Air Canada varia de $49,243 en compensació total anual per a Legal a l'extrem inferior a $105,163 per a Comptable a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Air Canada. Última actualització: 8/5/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $64.4K
Científic de Dades
Median $74.2K
Comptable
$105K

Analista de Negocis
$52.3K
Analista de Dades
$75.8K
Legal
$49.2K
Dissenyador de Producte
$56.3K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$99.4K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Air Canada és Comptable at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $105,163. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Air Canada és de $69,318.

Altres recursos