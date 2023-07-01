Directori d'Empreses
Advanced Training Athletic Club
    ATAC is an AI-powered fitness app that creates personalized workout programs and guides users to reach their goals. It covers 9 categories including strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental wellness. The app provides customized nutrition plans based on body type, age, gender, and goals, with detailed nutrient information for each food choice. It also offers a world-class strength building program with virtual coaching and tracks progress. ATAC gamifies the experience, allowing users to earn points, compete on leaderboards, and unlock hidden content.

    https://atac.app
    Lloc web
    2018
    Any de fundació
    31
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

