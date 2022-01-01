Accedo Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Accedo varia de $31,834 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $139,887 per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Accedo. Última actualització: 8/1/2025

$160K

Recursos Humans
$93.9K
Consultor de Gestió
$140K
Màrqueting
$76.2K

Dissenyador de Producte
$50.7K
Gestor de Producte
$93.3K
Gerent de Programa
$73.8K
Enginyer de Programari
$31.8K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$115K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$108K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$99.2K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Accedo is Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,887. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accedo is $93,602.

