Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
Principals coneixements
    • Sobre

    The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    adia.ae
    Lloc web
    1976
    Any de fundació
    2,250
    Nombre d'empleats
    $500M-$1B
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

