360insights Salaris

El rang de salaris de 360insights varia de $37,801 en compensació total anual per a Comptable a l'extrem inferior a $103,312 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 360insights. Última actualització: 8/3/2025

$160K

Comptable
$37.8K
Gestor de Producte
$87.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$56.6K

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$103K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a 360insights és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $103,312. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a 360insights és de $72,156.

