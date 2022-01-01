Directori d'Empreses
2U
2U Salaris

El rang de salaris de 2U varia de $64,631 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem inferior a $295,764 per a Analista Financer a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 2U. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de fiabilitat de lloc

Gestor de Producte
Median $133K
Analista de Negocis
$123K

Analista de Dades
$86.1K
Científic de Dades
$199K
Analista Financer
$296K
Recursos Humans
$127K
Màrqueting
$150K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$103K
Dissenyador de Producte
$80.9K
Gerent de Projecte
$64.6K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$144K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$224K
Investigador UX
$216K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a 2U és Analista Financer at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $295,764. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a 2U és de $133,000.

