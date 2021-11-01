Directori d'Empreses
[24]7.ai
[24]7.ai Salaris

El rang de salaris de [24]7.ai varia de $10,626 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $271,953 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de [24]7.ai. Última actualització: 8/2/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $147K
Servei al Client
$10.6K
Científic de Dades
$26.4K

Gestor de Producte
$256K
Gerent de Projecte
$130K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$272K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a [24]7.ai és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $271,953. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a [24]7.ai és de $138,323.

