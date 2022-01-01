Directori d'Empreses
23andMe
23andMe Salaris

El rang de salaris de 23andMe varia de $48,634 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $305,520 per a Màrqueting a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 23andMe. Última actualització: 8/2/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Analista de Negocis
$181K
Analista de Dades
$147K

Científic de Dades
$228K
Analista Financer
$175K
Màrqueting
$306K
Dissenyador de Producte
$48.6K
Gerent de Programa
$227K
Reclutador
$242K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$204K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$269K
Investigador UX
$173K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a 23andMe és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $305,520. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a 23andMe és de $203,593.

Altres recursos