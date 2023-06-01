Directori d'Empreses
1X Technologies
1X Technologies Salaris

El rang de salaris de 1X Technologies varia de $72,525 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $193,184 per a Servei al Client a l'extrem superior.

$160K

Servei al Client
$193K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$127K
Enginyer Mecànic
$83.4K

Enginyer de Programari
$72.5K
PMF

