1QBit
1QBit Salaris

El rang de salaris de 1QBit varia de $64,264 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $149,250 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 1QBit. Última actualització: 8/2/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$118K
Enginyer de Programari
$64.3K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$149K

Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en 1QBit es Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $149,250. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 1QBit es $117,677.

