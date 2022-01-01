1mg Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de 1mg varia de $17,058 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $67,135 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 1mg. Última actualització: 8/2/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer I $17.1K
Software Engineer II $29.7K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de programari backend

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $63.5K
Dissenyador de Producte
$20.3K

Gestor de Producte
$67.1K
Gerent de Programa
$42.9K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a 1mg és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $67,135. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a 1mg és de $36,319.

