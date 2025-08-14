Всички длъжности
Счетоводител

Glasgow, United Kingdom

Счетоводител Icon

Счетоводител Заплата в Glasgow, United Kingdom

£35,385

Медианно общо възнаграждение

Всички нива

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Име на ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Общо възнаграждение

Основна | Акции (година) | Бонус
Публикации на общността

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

51 22
51 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
ЧЗВ

  1. Каква е заплатата на Счетоводител в Glasgow, United Kingdom?

    Средното общо възнаграждение на Счетоводител в Glasgow, United Kingdom е £35,385.

  2. Каква е минималната заплата на Счетоводител в Glasgow, United Kingdom?

    Въпреки че няма минимална заплата за Счетоводител в Glasgow, United Kingdom, средното общо възнаграждение е £35,385.

  3. Имам различен въпрос

