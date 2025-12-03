Директория на компаниите
Yanolja
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Човешки ресурси

  • Всички заплати в Човешки ресурси

Yanolja Човешки ресурси Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Човешки ресурси in Korea, South в Yanolja възлиза на ₩74.1M на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Yanolja. Последна актуализация: 12/3/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Общо годишно
$52K
Ниво
P4
Основна
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
7 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Yanolja?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Човешки ресурси оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Човешки ресурси в Yanolja in Korea, South е с годишно общо възнаграждение от ₩78,913,825. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Yanolja за позицията Човешки ресурси in Korea, South е ₩74,097,348.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Yanolja

Свързани компании

  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yanolja/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.