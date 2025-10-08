Директория на компаниите
Yandex
Yandex Cloud Security Architect Заплати

Възнаграждението за Cloud Security Architect in Russia в Yandex варира от RUB 4.21M на year за G16 до RUB 9.08M на year за G18. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Yandex. Последна актуализация: 10/8/2025

Име на ниво
Общо
Основна
Акции ()
Бонус
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
График на придобиване

25%

ГОД 1

25%

ГОД 2

25%

ГОД 3

25%

ГОД 4

Тип акции
RSU

В Yandex, RSUs са предмет на 4-годишен график на придобиване:

  • 25% се придобива в 1st-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)

  • 25% се придобива в 2nd-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)

  • 25% се придобива в 3rd-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)

  • 25% се придобива в 4th-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Cloud Security Architect в Yandex in Russia е с годишно общо възнаграждение от RUB 11,776,100. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Yandex за позицията Cloud Security Architect in Russia е RUB 4,603,241.

