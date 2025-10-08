Възнаграждението за Cloud Security Architect in Russia в Yandex варира от RUB 4.21M на year за G16 до RUB 9.08M на year за G18. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Yandex. Последна актуализация: 10/8/2025
Име на ниво
Общо
Основна
Акции ()
Бонус
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Компания
Ниво
Години опит
Обща компенсация
25%
ГОД 1
25%
ГОД 2
25%
ГОД 3
25%
ГОД 4
В Yandex, RSUs са предмет на 4-годишен график на придобиване:
25% се придобива в 1st-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)
25% се придобива в 2nd-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)
25% се придобива в 3rd-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)
25% се придобива в 4th-ГОД (6.25% тримесечно)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.