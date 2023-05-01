Директория на компаниите
Western Midstream Partners
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Western Midstream Partners, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Уебсайт
    2007
    Година на основаване
    1,127
    Брой служители
    $1B-$10B
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Western Midstream Partners

    Свързани компании

    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси