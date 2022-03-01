Директория на компаниите
Western Governors University Заплати

Заплатата в Western Governors University варира от $131,340 общо възнаграждение годишно за Рекрутър в долния край до $154,400 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Western Governors University. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $154K
Продуктов мениджър
Median $135K
Рекрутър
$131K

Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Western Governors University е Софтуерен инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $154,400. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Western Governors University е $135,000.

