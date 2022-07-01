Директория на компаниите
West Health
    Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence.

    http://www.westhealth.org
    Уебсайт
    2009
    Година на основаване
    150
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

