Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Заплати

Заплатата в Walker & Dunlop варира от $70,350 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $310,440 за Мениджър на науката за данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Walker & Dunlop. Последно актуализирано: 11/23/2025

Мениджър на науката за данни
$310K
Финансов анализатор
$219K
Софтуерен инженер
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$173K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Walker & Dunlop е Мениджър на науката за данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $310,440. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Walker & Dunlop е $196,180.

