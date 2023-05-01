Директория на компаниите
VIQ Solutions
    VIQ Solutions is a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management. It operates in several countries and has two segments: Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The company offers various solutions, including speech-to-text engines, transcription workflows, and audio and visual content management platforms. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions was founded in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

    http://www.viqsolutions.com
    Уебсайт
    2004
    Година на основаване
    751
    Брой служители
    $100M-$250M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Други ресурси