Viome Life Sciences
    • За нас

    Viome is on a mission to prevent and reverse chronic diseases. Viome is a high-growth biotech startup that applies AI and machine learning to biological data – e.g., microbiome, transcriptome and metabolome data – to provide direct-to-consumer personalized dietary and lifestyle recommendations for healthier living. We are a small, fast-growing, interdisciplinary team of passionate experts in biochemistry, microbiology, medicine, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with a shared mission to make illness optional.

    http://www.viome.com
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    110
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

