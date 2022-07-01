Директория на компаниите
Verano
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Verano, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Verano™ is a national, vertically-integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective organic cannabis products that enhance health and wellness and by positively impacting the communities it serves. Verano develops and produces a well-rounded suite of limited edition, fashion-forward cannabis products, which offer superior medicinal therapies and inspirational product options. It designs, builds, and operates unique Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction in both medical and adult-use markets.

    https://verano.com
    Уебсайт
    2014
    Година на основаване
    430
    Брой служители
    $50M-$100M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Verano

    Свързани компании

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси