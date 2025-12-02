Директория на компаниите
UserTesting
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Успех на клиентите

  • Всички заплати в Успех на клиентите

UserTesting Успех на клиентите Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Успех на клиентите in United States в UserTesting възлиза на $135K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на UserTesting. Последна актуализация: 12/2/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Общо годишно
$135K
Ниво
-
Основна
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$27K
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
10 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в UserTesting?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Успех на клиентите оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Успех на клиентите в UserTesting in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $135,500. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в UserTesting за позицията Успех на клиентите in United States е $135,000.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за UserTesting

Свързани компании

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • SPS Commerce
  • Verisk
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.