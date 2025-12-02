Директория на компаниите
U.S Department of State
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Информационен технолог (ИТ)

  • Всички заплати в Информационен технолог (ИТ)

U.S Department of State Информационен технолог (ИТ) Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Информационен технолог (ИТ) в U.S Department of State възлиза на $128K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на U.S Department of State. Последна актуализация: 12/2/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
Общо годишно
$128K
Ниво
-
Основна
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
5 Години
Години опит
5 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в U.S Department of State?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Информационен технолог (ИТ) оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Информационен технолог (ИТ) в U.S Department of State е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $152,264. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в U.S Department of State за позицията Информационен технолог (ИТ) е $128,000.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за U.S Department of State

Свързани компании

  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.