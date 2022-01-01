Директория на компаниите
Upland Software
Upland Software Заплати

Заплатата в Upland Software варира от $7,948 общо възнаграждение годишно за Човешки ресурси in India в долния край до $124,574 за Маркетинг in Canada в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Upland Software. Последно актуализирано: 11/16/2025

Човешки ресурси
$7.9K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$66.3K
Маркетинг
$125K

Продуктов мениджър
$62.7K
Софтуерен инженер
$34.4K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Upland Software е Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $124,574. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Upland Software е $62,712.

