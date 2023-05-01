Директория на компаниите
Trecora Resources
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Trecora Resources, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Уебсайт
    1967
    Година на основаване
    247
    Брой служители
    $250M-$500M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Trecora Resources

    Свързани компании

    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • Coinbase
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси