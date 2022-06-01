Директория на компаниите
Tread
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Tread Заплати

Заплатата в Tread варира от $68,334 общо възнаграждение годишно за Рекрутър в долния край до $179,100 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Tread. Последно актуализирано: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Рекрутър
$68.3K
Софтуерен инженер
$179K
Мениджър на технически програми
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Tread е Софтуерен инженер at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $179,100. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Tread е $117,300.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Tread

Свързани компании

  • BlueDot
  • QGenda
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • BlueCat
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tread/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.